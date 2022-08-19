SAMS Odisha Plus 2 First Merit List Admission 2022 Begins Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock SAMS Odisha Plus 2 First Merit List Admission 2022 Begins Today

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission: The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha has started the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 2 first merit list admission 2022 from today, August 19. The candidates who have qualified for the examination can register for the Class 11 admission till August 25. To check and know more details about the admission process candidates can visit the official website– samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates need to carry their original mark sheet, school leaving certificate, conduct certificate, migration certificate, reservation certificate, weightage certificates and three coloured passport-size photographs at the time of SAMS Odisha Plus 2 first merit list admission process.

The students at the time of the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission process need to select at least five institutes as their preference to pursue their studies. Based on their preference and rank in the merit list, the students will be allotted their institute of choice. In addition, students may be required to complete certain forms provided by the respective educational institute to which they have applied.

Students who were admitted in the first round of selection will be able to submit their slide-up request forms in online mode from August 19 to 27. Those who seek for a slide up/transfer to another upper secondary school will receive a refund of the fees paid. However, a deduction of Rs 100 will be done.

The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list will be declared on September 2. The admission window will open from September 5 to 7.