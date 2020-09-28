SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2020: First Cut Off List Released At Samsodisha.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, has released the DHE Odisha +3 cut off list for the first round of selection for DHE Odisha +3 admission for degree colleges at samsodisha.gov.in. In addition to the official website, candidates who have applied for admission into Odisha DHE, can also check the Odisha SAMS Plus 3 first round cut off list from dheodisha.gov.in.

Over 2.3 lakh students have registered for admission at 1,029 degree colleges. Of them, 2,11,680 have paid fees online, according to data shared on the official website.

The Higher Education Department Odisha offers Graduate Degree courses like BA, B.Sc, B.Com among others. Students seeking admission in Science, Arts, Commerce, and Maths Degree courses apply for Odisha SAMS.

Here’s the direct link





Based on the cut off list, candidates are granted admission into 236 colleges across the state. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 board examination will be eligible to appear in the admission process.

Shortlisted candidates can proceed further by paying the admission fee. The final admission will be granted after calculating the total marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination.

Odisha DHE Plus 3 Cut Off List 2020: Steps to Download