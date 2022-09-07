  • Home
SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 Round 1 First Merit List Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates can check and download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 round one merit list through the official website – samsodisha.gov.in.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 7:19 pm IST
SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 Round 1 First Merit List Out; Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list 2022 released today, September 7.

SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 First Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list 2022 today, September 7. Candidates can now check and download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 round one merit list through the official website – samsodisha.gov.in.

The candidates whose names are there on the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list can start with the admission and online data updating from today, September 7. The last to complete the online admission process is September 11. The candidates whose names are not there in the first merit list need to check the SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 second merit list which will be declared on September 16, 2022.

SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 Round 1 First Merit List Direct Link

The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admissions 2022 will be held in three phases - phase 1, phase 2 followed by a spot admission round.

SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 Round 1 First Merit List: Steps to Check

  • Go to the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on Degree +3 under Higher Education.
  • And then click on student login.
  • Fill in the login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Download and take a printout of the SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 round 1 merit list for future reference.
SAMS Odisha merit list
