SAI Teams Up With School Boards To Train PE Teachers Online

The Sports Authority of India, or SAI, has collaborated with education boards Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to host an online training programme for physical education teachers and principals. This online training programme is a part of the “Khelo India Fitness Assessment of School Going Children”.

The program is scheduled to start from August 7. The online training will target 7,500 participants across 2,615 CISCE schools in two zones.

A statement issued said: “This large-scale training is being organised to assess the fitness levels of the school children and to identify potential future champions from a vast pool of grassroots talent.”

Selected master trainers will provide the online training to the participant through Khelo India Mobile App. The master trainers had earlier conducted various national and regional level training of trainers, both offline and online, in 2019 and have conducted assessment of their schools.

On August 7, various school principals and head of institutes will be encouraged and motivated and made aware about the need to empower their PE [Physical Education] Teachers with knowledge, attitude and skills for undertaking the Khelo India Fitness Assessment through the Khelo India Mobile App (KIMA) besides giving them goals for 2020-21. This session is titled “Whole School Approach to Fitness”, added the statement.

The statement further added: “From August 11 to 14, Training and technical knowhow of the Assessor mobile app will be provided to the school PE teachers. They will be given sessions on the introduction to Khelo India Fitness for School Going Children and Fit India, how to undertake Khelo India battery of tests, the Khelo India Assessments protocols, Talent Identification roadmap, goals for 2020-21 and more.”

The training-of-trainers (TOTs) is held in online mode in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as “physical assessments of students in schools could not be conducted till children and teachers start going back to schools again”.

As on July 31, a total number of 257 TOTs have been conducted across the country, with more than 24,500 Trainers trained pre and post lockdown and a total of 22,450 schools have registered, the statement added.