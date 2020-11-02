S P Jain (SPJIMR) PGDM Registrations Open Till November 27; Check Details Here

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai has begun the registration for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme from September 28, 2020. SPJIMR PGDM registration form is available till November 27. Prior to filling the registration form of SPJIMR PGDM admission, candidates must check its eligibility criteria. SPJIMR will shortlist candidates on the basis of CAT or GMAT score.

SPJIMR PGDM registration schedule

Events Dates Availability of SPJIMR admission form September 28, 2020 Last date to register for SPJIMR PGDM admission November 27, 2020





SPJIMR PGDM eligibility criteria- Key points

Candidates should have completed their bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or CGPA in total aggregate.

Those who are pursuing their final year of graduation are also eligible to fill the admission form of SPJIMR PGDM admission.

Candidates should have a valid scorecard of CAT or GMAT.

Steps to fill SPJIMR admission form

Aspiring candidates can refer to the following steps for successful submission of SPJIMR PGDM admission form.

Step 1- Visit the official website of SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai i.e. spjimr.org

Step 2- Now one will have to provide certain details to generate login credentials.

Step 3- A verification mail will be sent on the registered email address which one has to click on it to complete the verification process and proceed for filling the application form.

Step 4- Now candidates will have to fill the SP JAIN PGDM admission form by providing the following details.

Personal details

Address details

Specialization

Academic details

Work experience and achievements

Declaration

Step 5- After providing the above-mentioned details, one will have to click on “Make payment” tab to complete the SP JAIN admission form.

Step 6- After paying the application fee, candidates will have to click on the “Submit” tab for final submission.

SPJIMR PGDM selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their profile. Candidates are also expected to meet the qualifying score either in CAT or GMAT. Authorities will consider the following factors while preparing the final list of shortlisted candidates.