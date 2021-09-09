CBSE: Rumours Of Board Providing Classes 9, 11 Question Papers False

  • Home
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not prepare the question paper of Classes 9 and 11.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 5:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not prepare the question paper of Classes 9 and 11. The Board has refuted the rumours and said, “It has come to the notice that CBSE will provide Classes IX and XI Question Papers for conduct of examinations in all its schools. In this regard, it is clarified that it is fake news and there is no such plan on the agenda of the CBSE.”

“It is reiterated that you do not believe in any such information which is circulating on social media and not available on the Board’s website. Board issues all information on its website first. Hence, information available only on Boards website is authenticated,” read the official notice.

The government’s fact checking agency, PIB fact check, took to Twitter and informed that a message claiming the question papers of Classes 9 and 11 final examinations will be prepared by CBSE is in circulation. While asking students to refrain from forwarding such 'fake' messages, the agency tweeted, "A WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the CBSE is in circulation. This claim is fake! CBSE has made no such announcement. Refrain from forwarding such false messages."

The Board had earlier announced the changes in the board exams 2022 but, it has not announced anything so far regarding the Class 9, 11 final exams.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
