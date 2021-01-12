RUHS Pharmacy 2020 Exam Over; What's Next

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur has conducted the RUHS 2020 Pharmacy exam today in an online mode from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for admissions into Bachelors in Pharmacy (BPharma) and Doctorate in Pharmacy (DPharma).The MBBS candidates were allowed entry into the examination halls along with the RUHS 2020 admit cards. RUHS 2020 entrance exam has been conducted for admission into 41 participating institutes.

The RUHS Pharmacy question paper consisted of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and was divided into two sections - Chemistry and Physics - having 50 questions per section. Each correct answer will be scored for one mark and there is no negative marking.

RUHS Pharmacy 2020 entrance test eligibility was passing Class 12 or equivalent standard with qualifying marks in each Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) subjects.

RUHS Pharmacy 2020 results

The result for RUHS Pharmacy 2020 will be released on the official website www.ruhsraj.org. No other form of merit list will be released but only separate RUHS 2020 scorecards which can be procured by logging into the admission portal using the RUHS roll number and date of birth.

The RUHS 2020 candidates have been advised to track the official website for the results announcement and seat allocation round.

RUHS Pharmacy 2020 entrance exams were earlier scheduled to be held in the year 2020 but had to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. RUHS B.Pharmacy entrance exam scheduled was scheduled for December 7.