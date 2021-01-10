RUHS Pharmacy 2020: Admit Card Released At Ruhsraj.org

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) in Jaipur has released the RUHS Pharmacy admit card on January 10 on its official website - ruhsraj.org. MBBS candidates can access the admit card by logging into the admission portal using their credentials. They will have to carry the RUHS 2021 admit card along to gain entry to the examination hall. RUHS Pharmacy 2020 entrance examination will take place on January 12 for both Bachelors in Pharmacy (BPharma) and Doctorate in Pharmacy (DPharma).

Direct link to RUHS 2020 admit card

Steps to download RUHS Pharmacy admit card 2021

Visit the official website www.ruhsraj.org

Click on latest news- admit card for RUHS entrance exam

MBBS candidates will be directed to the RUHS admit card window

Click on ‘click to download admit card’

Admit cards link to various courses will be opened

Candidates can select their course, they will get a list of information booklet, syllabus and RUHS Pharmacy exam notifications. Click next and login using email id and password.

RUHS pharmacy admit card 2021 can be downloaded in the PDF format for further use

The medical candidates must carry a hard copy of RUHS admit card 2021 and an identification proof such as Aadhar card or PAN card.

RUHS Entrance Exam 2021

The entrance examination will be of two hours duration from 10 am to 12 pm. There will be a total of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each correct answer will be scored for one mark and there is no negative marking.

Selected candidates will be eligible for admission to BPharma and DPharma courses at the university.