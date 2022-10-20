RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 Result Out; Direct Link

RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result Declared At Ruhsraj.org

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS Jaipur, declared the result of the Bachelor of Science (BSc Nursing) entrance exam 2022. The RUHS website -- bscnursing2022.com is hosting the entrance examination result for admission to BSc Nursing 4-year programme 2022-23. Candidates can check and download their results by using roll number, date of birth and provided security pin.

The RUHS Jaipur conducted the application process of BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 between August 18 and September 5. Applications were invited in online mode from candidates who have passed Class 12 in all the compulsory subjects and the optional subjects of the Medical group (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result: How To Check

Go to the official website-- bscnursing2022.com

On the homepage, click on the result tab under the 'Application form' section

Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin

RUHS BSc Nursing entrance exam result will be displayed

Download it and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2022

The admission for the academic session 2022-23 will be considered in the colleges after finalisation of the list of colleges by RUHS. As per the official reports, 85 per cent of the total seats will be filled up by bonafide candidates of Rajasthan state. While 15 per cent of the total seats will be filled up by the candidates on all India basis inclusive of bonafide candidates of Rajasthan.