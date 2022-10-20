  • Home
  • Education
  • RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 Result Out; Direct Link

RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 Result Out; Direct Link

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS Jaipur, declared the result of Bachelor of Science (BSc Nursing) entrance exam 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 4:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Reporting Begins Today
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper Of Sociology For 2022-23 Board Exam
MAH MBA CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List Out; Direct Link Here
Bihar: Government School Question Paper Describes Kashmir As Separate Country; Probe Ordered
Assam To Give Scooters To Nearly 36,000 Meritorious HS Class 12 Students
RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 Result Out; Direct Link
RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result Declared At Ruhsraj.org
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS Jaipur, declared the result of the Bachelor of Science (BSc Nursing) entrance exam 2022. The RUHS website -- bscnursing2022.com is hosting the entrance examination result for admission to BSc Nursing 4-year programme 2022-23. Candidates can check and download their results by using roll number, date of birth and provided security pin.

The RUHS Jaipur conducted the application process of BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2022 between August 18 and September 5. Applications were invited in online mode from candidates who have passed Class 12 in all the compulsory subjects and the optional subjects of the Medical group (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- bscnursing2022.com
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab under the 'Application form' section
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin
  • RUHS BSc Nursing entrance exam result will be displayed
  • Download it and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: RUHS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Result 2022

The admission for the academic session 2022-23 will be considered in the colleges after finalisation of the list of colleges by RUHS. As per the official reports, 85 per cent of the total seats will be filled up by bonafide candidates of Rajasthan state. While 15 per cent of the total seats will be filled up by the candidates on all India basis inclusive of bonafide candidates of Rajasthan.

Click here for more Education News
RUHS Nursing result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana Government Fixes BE, BTech Fees; Asks Institutions Not To Charge Capitation Fee
Telangana Government Fixes BE, BTech Fees; Asks Institutions Not To Charge Capitation Fee
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow
'Good Intent But Bad Planning': FAIMA Doctors Association On Hindi Translation Of Medical Textbooks
'Good Intent But Bad Planning': FAIMA Doctors Association On Hindi Translation Of Medical Textbooks
IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Ends Today At Ignou.ac.in
"Sleepless Nights": Students On Delhi University's New Seat System
.......................... Advertisement ..........................