RTMNU declares results of different UG, PG courses

RTMNU result: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, formerly known as Nagpur University, has announced undergraduate and postgraduate results of different courses. Students can visit the official website, rtmnuresults.org, and login with their roll numbers to check their marks.

On July 1, the university announced PG diploma in Travel and Tourism first semester, BSc and BCom third semester, and BA 5th semester results.

Master of Fashion Design first and second semester, Master of Textile Design first semester, BSc Home Science 5th semester, Master of Cosmetic Technology third semester, Master of Textile Design third semester, BTech Biotechnology second and fourth-semester results were declared on July 1.

Steps To Download RTMNU Result 2021

Visit the official result website of the university – rtmnuresults.org Click on ‘Regular’ result Select faculty and exam name from the drop-down menu Enter your roll number Click on ‘View Marksheet’. Result will be displayed on the next page.

RTMNU Result 2021: Direct Link

Students can also visit nagpuruniversity.ac.in and click on the result link under the ‘Examination’ tab.