Best Performing State University In Rajasthan To Get 'Chancellor Medal'

The Governor's secretary on Monday forwarded letters to the state universities seeking details pertaining to their governance, financial condition and activities like research, student development and innovation.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:17 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

The best performing state university in Rajasthan will now be conferred with a “Chancellor Medal”, an official statement said on Monday. It said Governor Kalraj Mishra took the initiative to set up the annual award for the best performing state university. The award will create a healthy competitive environment which will help the students and the universities develop in a better way, the statement said.

There are 22 universities in Rajasthan at present. These 22 universities of Rajasthan offer graduate, post graduate, professional and vocational courses in various streams. While most of the universities are members of the Association of Indian Universities, there are many deemed universities and private universities in the state.

State universities, run by the Rajasthan Government include Banasthali Vidhyapith, Banasthali; Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur; Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University; Kota Open University, Kota; Maharana Pratap University of Agrilcuture and Technology, Udaipur; and National Law University, Jodhpur.

