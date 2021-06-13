Rs 7,622 Crore To States Since 2021 Under Samagra Shiksha: Education Minister

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday said Rs 7,622 crore has been released for states and Union Territories (UTs) so far in 2021-22 under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, for continuing different initiatives of the scheme.

Updated: Jun 13, 2021 12:36 pm IST

This money will be used for free textbooks and uniforms, teachers' salary and other activities, the minister said
Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday said Rs 7,622 crore has been released for states and Union Territories (UTs) so far in 2021-22 under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, for continuing different initiatives.

“An amount of INR 7622 crore has been released so far in 2021-22 to states and UTs under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for continuity of various initiatives such as free textbooks and uniforms, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives,” the minister tweeted.

“This money will be used for free textbooks and uniforms, support for teachers salary and in-service training, running of KGBVs, teaching, vocational education, ICT and digital initiatives, etc,” Mr Pokhriual added.

Mr Pokhriyal said the Project Appraisal, Budgeting, Achievements and Data Handling System (PRABANDH) launched last year has enabled remote approval of plans submitted by states.

“It has enabled states to upload plans and everyone to view and appraise it from remote/own locations with automatic compilation by the system, resulting in consolidated recommendations and cost sheets. This was unimaginable in physical mode,” the minister said.

The PRABANDH system was launched for online submission of annual work plan and budget, and generation of sanction order for central releases of Samagra Shiksha, among others.

