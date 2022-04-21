  • Home
Rs 2 Crore Will Be Given To English-Medium Schools Towards RTE Admissions Dues: Maharashtra Minister

Rs 2 crore will be paid to the English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 per cent admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government will pay Rs 2 crore to English-medium schools towards their dues over 25 per cent admissions in the Right To Education Act quota, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. Ms Gaikwad was speaking at an annual conference of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association in Mumbai on Tuesday.

She also advised these schools to focus on Marathi as the regional language and then English as an international language.

Minister of State for School Education Bacchu Kadu, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant and president of the Rashtriya Mill Mazdoor Sangh Sachin Ahir also attended the function. The ministers were presented a charter of demands by MESTA.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News Right To Education (RTE) Maharashtra Government

