Rs 1,827 Crore For National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship For Next 5 Years

Image credit: Shutterstock Students are selected for the scholarship through a test conducted by the local authorities (representational)

The central government has approved continuation of the National Means-cum-Merit scholarship scheme for for the next five years, with an outlay of Rs 1,827 crore. For the next five years, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 12,000 every year to 14.76 lakh meritorious students from economically weaker section, union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“To address the issue of drop-out after class VIII and ensure continuity of education at the secondary stage, PM @narendramodi ji’s govt. has approved the continuation of Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme with an outlay of ₹1827 crore for the next 5 years,” Mr Pradhan tweeted.

“The scheme aims to provide financial assistance @ ₹12,000 per annum per student to over 14.76 lakh meritorious students from the economically weaker sections in the next 5 years. The scheme has benefitted over 22 lakh poor students across the country since its launch in 2008-09,” the minister added.

To address the issue of drop-out after class VIII and ensure continuity of education at the secondary stage, PM @narendramodi ji’s govt. has approved the continuation of Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme with an outlay of ₹1827 crore for the next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/J5gi3Imhw3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 19, 2022

Students are selected for the scholarship through a test conducted by the local authorities. Selected students are awarded the scholarship from Class 9 to Class 12.

Since its launch in 2008-09, a total of 22.06 National Means-cum-Merit scholarships have been sanctioned, the education ministry said.