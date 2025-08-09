Delhi University Issues Rs 1 Lakh Bond Rule To Curb Defacement During Polls

The University of Delhi has issued strict guidelines to prevent defacement in and around university and college campuses during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. Under these rules, candidates filing nominations for any DUSU post must sign a Rs 1 lakh bond, which will be forfeited if they or their supporters violate the guidelines.



The measures aim to raise awareness and protect university property from defacement by contesting candidates and their supporters.

Similar to the anti-ragging affidavit, an anti-defacement affidavit will be required from students at the time of admission.

Each college, along with its associated centres and departments, is mandated to organise orientation and sensitisation programmes to maintain the sanctity of college walls and public property. Students are expected to maintain good conduct on campus throughout the election period.

The guidelines direct colleges and departments to expand designated "Walls of Democracy" for campaign materials at two notified locations only, preventing widespread wall painting and poster pasting.

A dedicated online portal will be created at university and college levels for students to report defacement incidents, with provisions for prompt action.

In cases of impersonation or deliberate misspelling of candidates' names on posters, the concerned candidate or student must immediately remove the offending material and file a police report within 24 hours, submitting a copy to the college or university. Failure to comply may result in a fine of Rs 25,000 or penalties such as suspension, rustication, expulsion, or disqualification from elections.

Campaigning will be restricted to legitimate use of electronic media. Use of posters, rallies, roadshows, loudspeakers, Shakti Pradarshan, and vehicles is strictly prohibited. The use of dhols and loudspeakers is banned on and around campus premises even after election results are declared.

The university has clarified that only the name recorded in the student's Secondary and Senior Secondary certificates will be valid for admission and election purposes. Any name changes after admission must follow government procedures and be approved by the university.

To enforce these rules, a 'College Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property' and a 'University Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property' will be constituted. Details of committee members will be published on college and university websites and notice boards, with committees functioning until new ones are appointed.

Colleges and departments are encouraged to organise debates among contesting candidates, with recordings uploaded online to promote issue-based campaigning.

Entry of outsiders into college or department premises will be strictly prohibited unless authorised by administration. Biometric or facial recognition systems may be installed to monitor attendance and entry.

Any act of defacement or damage to public property and non-compliance with these guidelines will be considered gross indiscipline, attracting punishment under the relevant university ordinances.

The Election Committees at both university and college levels will oversee strict adherence to these guidelines, alongside measures mandated by the Lyngdoh Committee, National Green Tribunal orders, Delhi High Court rulings, and university statutes and ordinances.

Booking of rooms in university guest houses or hostels by DUSU office-bearers is prohibited. Violations, if reported or found, may lead to inquiries by the Proctor, with penalties including debarment from university premises and possible rustication for a specified duration during their term.