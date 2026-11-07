RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released the notification for the Northern Railway Apprentice recruitment 2026. As per the official notice the vacancies are distributed across six clusters such as Lucknow, Delhi, Ambala, Firozpur, Moradabad and Jammu.

The registration process is set to begin from November 11, 2026 and will continue until December 11, 2026. Candidates interested in applying must check the eligibility criteria thoroughly.

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS category will be required to pay Rs 100 to register for the apprentice recruitment, whereas the SC, ST, PwD and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates will be selected based on their merit obtained in class 10 and ITI, no written examination or interview will be conducted for the recruitment.

Northern Railway Apprentice Vacancies 2026

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,651 apprentice slots across six clusters.

Lucknow: 1,525 vacancies

Delhi: 1,312 vacancies

Ambala: 979 vacancies

Firozpur: 740 vacancies

Moradabad: 63 vacancies

Jammu: 32 vacancies

Once the registration link is live, candidates will be able to apply for the apprentice through the official website, rrcnr.org

To apply for the recruitment, candidates must have passed class 10th with at least 50% marks along with it they must also hold an ITI certificate from an institution recognised by the NCVT or SCVT.

Those applying must be between 15 to 24 years as of December 11, 2026. A five years of age relaxation is applicable for the SC/ST candidates, following a three years for OBC candidates and 10 years for PwD applicants.

Candidates shortlisted for the apprentice recruitment will be asked to come for document verification and they will also have to submit a medical fitness certificate.