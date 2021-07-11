  • Home
  • Education
  • Robust School Education System Will Help Build Knowledge Society: Union Education Minister

Robust School Education System Will Help Build Knowledge Society: Union Education Minister

Education Minister Pradhan reviewed the functioning of school education in the country and discussed the roadmap to make schools future-ready.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 11, 2021 12:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Auditoriums, Assembly Halls In Delhi Schools Allowed To Be Used For Training, Meeting Purposes: DDMA
Army Starts Schools For Gujjar And Bakkarwal Community Children In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban
Number Of Smart Classrooms To Go Up To 8,500: Karnataka Deputy CM
Rajasthan: Teachers Travel By Camel To Teach Students Lacking Mobile Networks In Rural Areas
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Haryana To Reopen Schools For Classes 9 To 12 From July 16
Robust School Education System Will Help Build Knowledge Society: Union Education Minister
Robist school education system will help build a knowledge society
New Delhi:

A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a 'new India', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday. Mr Pradhan reviewed functioning of school education in the country and discussed the roadmap to make schools future ready.

"Reviewed the functioning of school education and literacy department. Discussed initiatives related to strengthening school education including implementation of NEP, digitisation, teacher’s capacity building, convergence with skills to make our school education future ready," he tweeted.

"Laboratory of 21st century India, our schools must give our children the opportunity to explore themselves and thrive. A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a New India," Education Minister Pradhan added.

Mr Pradhan, who took charge as the Education Minister on Thursday, had also reviewed the progress of implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said his focus will be on ensuring time bound implementation of the objectives laid down in the policy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
school education department Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Auditoriums, Assembly Halls In Delhi Schools Allowed To Be Used For Training, Meeting Purposes: DDMA
Auditoriums, Assembly Halls In Delhi Schools Allowed To Be Used For Training, Meeting Purposes: DDMA
Pune University Semester Exams Start Tomorrow; Details Here
Pune University Semester Exams Start Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
Live | NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
IIT Madras Hackathon Encourages Citizens To Find Solutions Using IoT Sensor Board
IIT Madras Hackathon Encourages Citizens To Find Solutions Using IoT Sensor Board
Army Starts Schools For Gujjar And Bakkarwal Community Children In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban
Army Starts Schools For Gujjar And Bakkarwal Community Children In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban
.......................... Advertisement ..........................