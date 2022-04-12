  • Home
Rise Above Caste, Religion: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tells Students

Interacting with Telugu students from various colleges under Delhi University at his official residence here, Vice President Naidu said one cannot become a leader if he or she is intolerant.

Vice President interacts with Telugu students from various colleges under Delhi University
New Delhi:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asked the youth to rise above narrow considerations such as caste and region, be “tolerant” and “never disrespect” other religions. Interacting with Telugu students from various colleges under Delhi University at his official residence here, Vice President Naidu said one cannot become a leader if he or she is intolerant. “You should always rise above narrow considerations such as caste, religion and region, and never disrespect other religions,” he said, according to an official statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat.

He also advised them to develop a constructive and positive outlook towards life. Observing that one cannot become a leader if he or she is intolerant, Vice President Naidu said a leader should be tolerant towards the mandate given by the people and stressed on developing calibre, capacity, good conduct and character.

He urged the youngsters to imbibe qualities of patience, discipline, hardwork, reading and empathy to become successful leaders in their chosen fields, the statement mentioned. Emphasising the importance of maintaining fitness by undertaking regular physical activities, including running or yoga, he cautioned them against consuming junk food.

Pointing out that COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of protecting immunity, he advised them to focus on a healthy and protein-rich diet. Vice President Naidu reiterated the need to protect and promote one’s mother tongue. He said that the early education of a child should be in his or her mother tongue and that proficiency in other languages could be acquired later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

