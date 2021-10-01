Right Education Is Key To Peace, Says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said ight education is the key to peace in society

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday emphasised that right education is the key to peace in society and said India's spiritual gurus across geographies, who emerged from time to time, reinstalled values on dignity and divinity.

"Peace is something that does not come easily. Right education is the key to peace. Peace is essentially rooted in liberal and generous conduct of human beings," he said while inaugurating the three-day annual conference of Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, a non-profit research foundation here, dedicated to probing inter-disciplinary and inter-faith approaches to rediscover, formulate and create pathways to transform lives and create harmony.

The Governor said Indian scriptures have highlighted the values of knowledge and education, besides the problems arising out of ignorance. They encouraged the people to pursue knowledge, he said. "Knowledge and education can refine and enrich the mind...sense of values can elevate us spiritually, which can create consciousness. Then, man will start becoming empathetic to others' sufferings," Arif Mohammed Khan said.

"India is blessed with several spiritual gurus who attract our attention and instil values on dignity and divinity," he said and lauded SVMF for its efforts to bringing about peace. Swami Shrihariprasad, founder & managing trustee, SVMF, said the foundation's basic aim was to bring about transformation in society. "Personal change alone leads to society transformation," he said.

The SVMF could not hold the annual event in April, as originally planned, due to the pandemic. "We hope to conduct the annual conference regularly in April from next year onwards," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)