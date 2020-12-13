RGUKT CET 2020 Result Declared: Check Rank At Ht.rguktcet.in

RGUKT CET 2020 result declared

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh released Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 result on December 12. Aspirants can check their results on the official website of RGUKT. The entrance examination was held on December 5 from 11 am to 1 pm for admission into Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIIT) and six years integrated Btech programme and diploma programmes in Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural (ANGR) University, SV Veterinary University, Tirupati and Dr YSR Horticultural University at Venkataramannagudem. Around 85,000 students appeared in the exam.

The eligibility to appear for RGUKT CET is to pass Class 10 from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), recognised boards by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

Steps to check RGUKT CET result 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website rgukt.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the RGUKT CET result on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number on the new page that opens.

Step 4: Save a copy of the RGUKT CET result displayed on the screen.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few schools in Andhra Pradesh did not conduct Class 10 final examinations and all the students were promoted. Hence, the sole criteria for admission into RGUKT-affiliated colleges will be the entrance test.