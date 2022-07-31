RGNUL Student Bags Oxford And Cambridge Society Of India Scholarship

RGUNL Patiala BA LLB (Honours) student Sahajveer Baweja

A student from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGUNL) Patiala has bagged the Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship. Sahajveer Baweja has been awarded the Oxford and Cambridge Society (OCSI) Nirmal Luthra Memorial Scholarship for pursuing Master of Philosophy in Criminology at University of Cambridge. Mr Baweja is a BA LLB (Honours) 2017-2022 batch student of RGNUL.

OCSI scholarships are part-cost awards for study and research in any subject at the University of Cambridge and University of Oxford United Kingdom (UK).

RGNUL said in a statement: “OCSI scholarship is awarded on the basis of candidate’s academic excellence, a good fit between the scholar and the university, evidence of leadership potential and a commitment to improving the lives of others, particularly in India.”

“Candidates are assessed on the basis of soft skills; hard skills comprising unique proposition in the field of study, impact on society in general, likely impact on India, consistent academic performance, extracurriculars and means,” the university added.

The OCSI scholarship offers support to students admitted to the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford through the institute’s academic procedure.

RGNUL is offering BA LLB (Honours) five-year integrated programme where Social Sciences subjects including Economics, English, History, Political Science and Sociology as major and minor subjects along with Law subjects are taught to aspirants. Candidates get admission to RGNUL university on the basis of merit in the Common Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates also have to score a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 12th board exams. The university provides admission on 180 seats of BA LLB (Honours) five-year integrated course.