RGNUL To Set Up Centre For Studies In Aviation, Space, Defence Laws

For this, RGNUL on September 27 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Counsels’ Association of India (GCAI), New Delhi, the university said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 2:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: rgnul.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, will establish the ‘Centre for Studies in Aviation, Space and Defence Laws’, Vice-Chancellor Professor GS Bajpai said.

For this, RGNUL on September 27 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Counsels’ Association of India (GCAI), New Delhi, the university said.

The university aims to bridge the gap between law and studies in aviation, space and defence and has advanced a “rare blend of academia and industry for building capacity of students”, it said.

Prof Bajpai said, “The University will establish Centre for Studies in Aviation, Space and Defence Laws to meet the high demand of law professionals with expertise in defence laws. This unique blend is first of its kind in North India.”

Dr Akhil Prasad, Country Counsel India and Company Secretary, Boeing, who attended the event virtually, said, “This collaboration would not only provide certificate courses, training and internship opportunities to students of RGNUL but also augment their identity as distinct lawyers.”

Members of GCAI, Lubinisha Saha, General Counsel, Airbus; Manjaree Chowdhary, General Counsel, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.; Amar Kumar Sundaram, Legal Head, Royal Bank of Scotland; Sanjeev Gemawat, Executive Director and Legal and Group Company Secretary, Dalmia Bharat Group; CV Raghu, Group General Counsel, Samvardhana Motherson Group and Prof Naresh K Vats, Registrar, RGNUL along with faculty members attended the e-ceremony.

