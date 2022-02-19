  • Home
RGNUL Punjab Launches MBA Law Programme; Admission Through CMAT, GMAC

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) is introducing a MBA-Law programme and admission to it will be granted through CMAT and GMAC entrance exams. This will be a two year course.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 19, 2022 2:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) is introducing a MBA-Law programme and admission to it will be granted through CMAT and GMAC entrance exams. This will be a two year course.

Lawyers practicing in business-related areas – corporate law, real estate, tax, business litigation, government regulation and nonprofit representation – can benefit from the course.

“Keeping in view the rapidly changing requirements of industry and academia, MBA Law Program combines business and law curriculum to impart knowledge to integrative thinkers in the new millennium and augment their skills. Besides providing expertise and innumerable job opportunities to graduates, the program affords students with unparalleled career flexibility. MBA Law program will equip students with deep understanding of law and management for careers in government, law or the private sector,” the university said.

Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL said, “ MBA Law Program will give students a nuanced understanding of business and law. It will provide real world insights, in-depth knowledge and unique academic experience. The program is designed to prepare students for careers in business, law and entrepreneurship.”

Graduates in any discipline from recognized institutes with a minimum of 55 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

The national-level entrance exam, NMAT, will also be considered for admission to this course. For more information, aspirants can visit rgnul.ac.in.

