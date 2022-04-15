  • Home
  • Education
  • RGNUL, DHSGV Agree To Advance Academic, Research Programme

RGNUL, DHSGV Agree To Advance Academic, Research Programme

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, and Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyala (DHSGV), Sagar (MP), have signed an agreement to advance academic and research programmes in both the institutes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 6:43 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

RGNUL Punjab Launches MBA Law Programme; Admission Through CMAT, GMAC
RGNUL To Set Up Centre For Studies In Aviation, Space, Defence Laws
St Stephen's Admission Policy: DU Vice-Chancellor Says Will Resolve Issue Through Dialogue
India To Get Record Number Of Doctors In Next 10 Years Due To Government Push For Medical Education: PM Modi
JMI 2022 Admission: Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Schools Begins At Jmicoe.in
PDPM IIIT Jabalpur Begins Admission Process For Masters of Design; Important Details
RGNUL, DHSGV Agree To Advance Academic, Research Programme
RGNUL and DHSGV have signed an agreement to advance academic, research programme
Image credit: Official Release
New Delhi:

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, and Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyala (DHSGV), Sagar (MP), have signed an agreement to advance academic and research programmes in both the institutes. “With the objective to advance academic and research programs, share expertise in training, facilitate faculty exchange and aid student internships, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab has entered into an MoU with Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyala (DHSGV), Sagar (MP)” an official statement said.

Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor RGNUL, Punjab while signing the agreement with Professor Neelima Gupta, Vice-Chancellor DHSGV said: “This synergistic collaboration will endeavor to develop research programs for funding by internal, national, international agencies and design outreach activities for various mutually identified goals of DHSGV and RGNUL.”

After signing the agreement, the Vice-Chancellor of RGNUL also delivered a lecture on “Emerging Victim Jurisprudence and its importance on Criminal Law”.

Click here for more Education News
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
St Stephen's Admission Policy: DU Vice-Chancellor Says Will Resolve Issue Through Dialogue
St Stephen's Admission Policy: DU Vice-Chancellor Says Will Resolve Issue Through Dialogue
Rajasthan Board Revises Date Sheet For RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
Rajasthan Board Revises Date Sheet For RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
One Board Exam Pattern Or Split Terms: CBSE Yet To Decide For Class 10, 12 Exams For 2022-23 Session
One Board Exam Pattern Or Split Terms: CBSE Yet To Decide For Class 10, 12 Exams For 2022-23 Session
NEET 2022: Last Day Of Registration, Documents Required, Exam Date, Others
NEET 2022: Last Day Of Registration, Documents Required, Exam Date, Others
India To Get Record Number Of Doctors In Next 10 Years Due To Government Push For Medical Education: PM Modi
India To Get Record Number Of Doctors In Next 10 Years Due To Government Push For Medical Education: PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................