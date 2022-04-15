RGNUL, DHSGV Agree To Advance Academic, Research Programme

Image credit: Official Release RGNUL and DHSGV have signed an agreement to advance academic, research programme

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, and Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyala (DHSGV), Sagar (MP), have signed an agreement to advance academic and research programmes in both the institutes. “With the objective to advance academic and research programs, share expertise in training, facilitate faculty exchange and aid student internships, the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab has entered into an MoU with Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyala (DHSGV), Sagar (MP)” an official statement said.

Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor RGNUL, Punjab while signing the agreement with Professor Neelima Gupta, Vice-Chancellor DHSGV said: “This synergistic collaboration will endeavor to develop research programs for funding by internal, national, international agencies and design outreach activities for various mutually identified goals of DHSGV and RGNUL.”

After signing the agreement, the Vice-Chancellor of RGNUL also delivered a lecture on “Emerging Victim Jurisprudence and its importance on Criminal Law”.