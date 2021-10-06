RGIPT Invites Applications For BTech; JEE Advanced Required

  • Home
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) has commenced their online registration process for B Tech Admission 2021-22.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 4:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) has commenced their online registration process for B Tech Admission 2021-22. Students who have applied for the JEE Advanced 2021 can apply for the admission process on the official website- rgipt.ac.in. The application portal will close on October 26.

The admission in RGIPT will be based on the rank score by the students in JEE Advanced. Students will be required to fill in their name, date of birth, category, mobile number and mail ID in the registration portal to complete the process.

RGIPT 2021: How To Register

  • Go to the official website-

  • Click o the 'Apply Online' link

  • Choose B Tech Programme to proceed for registration

  • A new login page would reopen

  • Fill all the details as asked

  • Click on 'Register'

  • RGIPT 2021 registration number will display on the screen

  • Note it down for future references

RGIPT registration number will also share with the students on their registered mobile number.

RGIPT admission 2021 will be conducted in three rounds and the academic session will begin from December 6.

The first round of admission will begin from October 28 and selected students will be required to pay the admission fees by November 7. RGIPT second round of admission process will begin on November 9 and fee payment will be concluded by November 15. Third and last list of selected candidates will be declared on November 17 and the students will have to pay the admission fee by November 23.

JEE Advanced 2021
