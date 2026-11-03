RGCB Invites Applications For PhD Admission 2027: Registration Closes on November 8

RGCB PhD Admission 2027: The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has opened the application window for the eligible candidates for admission to its PhD programme for the January 2027 academic session. Applicants interested in pursuing doctoral research in the fields of biotechnology can submit their form within the given deadline.

The PhD programme will be offered under the BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Biotechnology. The institute functions under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India. The research areas primarily focused on disease biology and understanding the mechanism of disease affecting humans, animals and plants.

The last date to submit the application form is November 8, 2026, no applications will be accepted after the registration window closes.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants holding a post-graduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks or four years of bachelor's degree having a minimum marks of 75% in Life/ Agricultural/ Environmental/ Veterinary/ Pharmaceutical/ Medical Sciences can apply for the programme.

Candidates belonging to the SC and ST category will get a 5% relaxation marks.

Applicants must be below 28 years of age as of the last date of the application submission.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include an offline interview which will be held at the BRIC-RGCB Main Campus, Poojappura. The candidates will be evaluated on their subject knowledge, academic preparedness, research aptitude, and intentions, general demeanor.

In order of successful registration, candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500 in online mode using the 'SB Collect' of State Bank of India. SC, ST, EWS and differently abled candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

RGCB PhD Admission 2027: Important Dates

Date of shortlisted candidates list: November 11, 2026

Interview date: December 1, 2 and 3, 2026

Date of final result declaration: December 21, 2026

Date of joining hostel: Before January 4, 2027

Commencement of PhD programme: January 4, 2027

In case if the applications are incomplete, contain false or incorrect information, or do not meet the required qualifications at any stage will be rejected.