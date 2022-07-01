  • Home
The principals and vice principals who have retired from schools run by Delhi government, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalas and schools run by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), will be eligible for the contractual appointment.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 8:40 pm IST
Retired Principals, Vice Principals Of Government Schools To Be Hired As NIOS In-Charge: Delhi Government
The contractual coordinators for nodal centre will be responsible for all tasks of the NIOS project (representational)
New Delhi:

Delhi's Education department will hire retired principals and vice principals of government schools as in-charge of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) study centres, according to officials. The principals and vice principals who have retired from schools run by Delhi government, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalas and schools run by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), will be eligible for the contractual appointment.

"The contractual coordinators for nodal centre will be responsible for all tasks of the NIOS project, including ensuring safety, security and to maintain discipline of the study centre," a senior Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

They will also be tasked with framing a centralised time table for running classes, ensuring quality teaching, distributing study material, keeping in touch with parents and counselling them, he added.

"The coordinators will work for an extra hour over and above the normal working hours of heads of government schools. Their engagement will be up to April 2023 which will be extended subject to satisfactory performance and requirement," he said.

The official further explained that the engaged coordinators will also have to achieve the benchmark of at least 70 per cent pass percentage in the NIOS examination.

"The contractual coordinators will not have financial powers of any kind. Only those candidates will be considered for the appointment who are free from vigilance angle. They will be entitled to eight days leave in a calendar year on pro-rata basis," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

