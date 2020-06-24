Assam HS result 2020: HSSLC results will be available at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HS result or the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 result will be announced on June 25. The AHSEC results will be released online on the official websites of the Council. Students will be able download their Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate or HSSLC results from ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. More than two lakh students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies had taken the HSSLC examination this year.

The Assam HS result will be made available online from 9 am tomorrow.

“The Council will declare Class 12 on June 25 at 9.00 am,” AHSEC Chairperson Dr Dayananda Borgohain told NDTV in June first week.

This year, AHSEC 12th result date has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Assam HS results were released on May 25.

Assam HS result 2020: Direct link here

Check your Assam HS result from here:

Assam HS result 2020 direct link

Assam 12th results are also expected to be released on third party private portals like examresults.net.

In 2018-19 academic year, 2,42,954 students appeared for the 12th examination held by AHSEC. Out of these, 1,70,531 students had qualified for higher education with a 70.19 per cent pass percentage. The pass per cent has improved from 2018 when 56.04 per cent students passed.

Board of School Education Assam (SEBA), the state education board which conducts the Class 10 annual examinations, announced the HSLC or Class 10 and AHM results on June 6. The SEBA result was released on the board's official website, 'sebaonline.org'. Over 3 lakh students sat for the 10th board exams in Assam this year and 65.49 per cent students have passed 10th exams. The state topper, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita, scored 99.16 per cent to claim the top spot. State education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted his congratulations to the state board topper.