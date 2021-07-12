  • Home
  • Education
  • Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes

Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes

A press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said the delay of publication of results was caused after students on July 10 put forward to Mr Soundararajan their hardship of appearing for NEET to do PG course and also internship post-MBBS.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 10:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University Releases Prospectus Of Academic Year 2021-22
QS World University Rankings: Pondicherry University Appears In Top 1,000
COVID Care Centre To Be Set Up In Pondicherry University
Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27
Pondicherry University Postpones All Exams Scheduled From April 19
Pondicherry University To Hold Open Book Exam For Final-Semester Students
Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
Pondicherry University declares MBBS result
Puducherry:

Pondicherry University on Monday released the results of the final year MBBS course after the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan intervened following representation by students.

A press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said the delay of publication of results was caused after students on July 10 put forward to Mr Soundararajan their hardship of appearing for NEET to do PG course and also internship post-MBBS.

The release said the Lieutenant Governor, also the Chief Rector of the University, intervened and ensured publication of the results of the first year MBBS students too. The university delayed the results citing the pandemic situation, the release added. The final year MBBS exams were held in March/April. The students belong to medical colleges affiliated to the Puducherry University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Live | NEET 2021 Live Updates: Exam On September 12, Registration Begins Tomorrow; Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee In Top 10; Complete List Here
Careers360 Architecture Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee In Top 10; Complete List Here
Delhi High Court Grants Time To Government To File Status Report On Setting Up COVID Care Centre In JNU
Delhi High Court Grants Time To Government To File Status Report On Setting Up COVID Care Centre In JNU
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result Date Announced
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result Date Announced
Careers360 Ranking 2021: NID Ahmedabad, IIT Bombay Among Top Design Institutes In India
Careers360 Ranking 2021: NID Ahmedabad, IIT Bombay Among Top Design Institutes In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................