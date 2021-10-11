Result Of NEET 2021 Soon; Know About Answer Key, Counselling, Cut-Off

Result of NEET 2021, answer key soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) results soon. The NEET 2021 exam was held on September 12 in the centre-based pen and paper mode. The result of NEET 2021 along with the merit list and all India cut-off marks will be announced after NEET phase 2 registration ends on October 13. For admission to undergraduate (UG) medical and allied programmes in the country, the NEET cut-off is the last rank for which the admission to the medical institutes will be offered.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

The NTA will also send NEET OMR response sheets and scorecards to candidates via email after closing the NEET Phase 2 registration and correction window.

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the NTA said.

NEET 2021: Tie-Breaking Procedure

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject had 45 multiple choice questions of 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In NEET 2021 entrance exam, if two or more candidates score the same NEET marks, the agency will follow a tie-breaking methodology to break the deadlock in this order --

Candidates obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by

Candidate obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

NEET 2021 Counselling Process

After the announcement of result of NEET 2021, the NTA will also release the state-wise NEET merit lists with the respective authorities to conduct the NEET counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. Candidates will be able to register for the NEET counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent state-quota seats.