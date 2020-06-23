Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update

Chhattisgarh board, CGBSE, result will be released today at 11 am.

Chhattisgarh board result will be released today at 11 am. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the board exam result on its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can check the CGBSE result using their roll number and date of birth.





Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result 2020: Live Update





June 23, 9.25 am: Last year close to 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12th exam. The board result was announced by the Board Chairman Gaurav Dwivedi and Secretary V K Goyal.

June 23, 9.20 am: The official websites may crash after the CGBSE 10th, 12th result is out. Students need not panic and retry.

June 23, 9.15 am: Marksheet and pass certificate of CGBSE board result will be issued to students later.

June 23, 9.10 am: Those failing to clear the assessment and skipping the procedures would be given minimum passing marks, a board official has said. Nobody would be failed during the assessment of the remaining subjects, he added.

June 23, 9.05 am: After the Chhattisgarh board result is out, the admission process for intermediate and degree courses will begin.

June 23, 9.00 am: In 2019, CGBSE announced board exam results on May 10. The pass percentage for Class 10th was 68% and for Class 12th it was 78.45%.

June 23, 8.55 am: After the CGBSE result is out, students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

June 23, 8.50 am: The CGBSE result will be released on its official website, cgbse.nic.in, at 11 am.

June 23, 8.45 am: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10th, 12th result today.