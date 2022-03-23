  • Home
Restart Mid-Day Meals In Schools: Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi made a strong demand for restarting mid-day meals in schools to the government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 6:17 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Congress President Sonia Gandhi Wednesday made a strong demand for restarting mid-day meals in schools as they open after the long closure due to the Covid pandemic. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said better nutrition should be provided to children as they start returning to schools.

Gandhi noted that the mid-day meal scheme was stopped when schools were shut down due to the Covid pandemic. She said that children were given dry rations during the pandemic and food grains were also provided under the National Food Security Act.

"But for children, dry ration is no substitute for hot cooked meals," Ms Gandhi said. She said children have been the worst affected due to the pandemic as schools were the first to be shut down and the last to be open.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

