‘Research Without Barriers’ : DU’s Initiative To Transform Finest Ideas Into Quality Outputs

Image credit: Delhi University DU launches ‘Research Without Barriers’ initiative

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced a “research without barriers” initiative to enable the research community to transform their “finest” ideas into quality products and outputs.

This “research without barriers” initiative has been launched under the banner of the institution of eminence (IoE). Last year, the University of Delhi was recognized as the institution of eminence (IoE) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The initiative aims at widening the contours of research work, expanding it and changing the way the research is carried out.

The official statement says, “The “research without barriers” initiative envisages promoting research among wider community of individuals who can concretize ideas and create excellence through transforming those ideas into actionable solutions and applications in science, technology, sustainability, public health, skill development and enhancement, policy, governance, management and justice system with reference to India and the globe.”

Submission of research proposal

The programme envisages forging new alliances and collaborations nationally and internationally.

The proposed research will not be confined within the traditional domains of knowledge. It aims at breaking the disciplinary silos, institutional barriers and geographic boundaries.

This initiative is expected to boost the university’s national and global rankings.

In an advertisement published on the university’s website, DU has invited world-wide participation and partnership of academics, researchers, practitioners and others from any sphere of knowledge, under this initiative.

The research proposal has to be submitted online on the university’s website: http://ioe.du.ac.in/.

The timeline to submit the research proposal is floating and will remain open.