RescheduleNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Thousands Say Exam Should Be Postponed

NEET 2021: Thousands of people, including many from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress’ student wing, on August 31 tweeted using #RescheduleNEETUG 2021 for postponement of the national-level medical exam. Earlier today, over 1,500 people had signed an online petition to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the exam should be postponed till October. Earlier this week, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan had last week written to the Education Minister to raise the issue.

NSUI, in its letter, said NEET 2021 should be rescheduled to give a window of at least 7-14 days so that students can prepare for different exams.

Here’s what students and others are saying on social media.

NSUI Himachal Pradesh tweeted: 1700000 + students are attending Neet exam. It is the solitary Medical Entrance Exam conducted in India and they have only one chance in a year .#RescheduleNEETUG

“With the new pattern of exam announced just two months before the exam. How can you expect the students to write the exam in the pattern without any prior preparation,” Hussain Sultania tweeted.

Harsh Bisaria, national in-charge for social media, NSUI wrote: With the new pattern of exam announced just two months before the exam. How can you expect the students to write the exam in the pattern without any prior preparation.

Here are some more tweets asking for postponement of NEET 2021:

As a new pattern has been introduced, the students need some extra time to prepare for the exam. The govt should reschedule the exams so that the students can prepare well#RescheduleNEETUG pic.twitter.com/mVTHGf1qZT — आज़ाद (@HarshBisaria) August 31, 2021

NEET aspirants are facing difficulties due to exam date clashes with other important exams including CBSE PVT exams. These exams are already scheduled back to back but with different pattern & syllabus. GOI should listen to the rational demands of the students.#RescheduleNEETUG — Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) August 31, 2021

The changed exam pattern is a major concern for majority of medical aspirants. NTA had announced the change in exam pattern in July 2021 ,but the students have claimed the new pattern is difficult to adapt on such short notice. So @nsui demand #RescheduleNEETUG — Ankush Bhatnagar (@ankushwithrg) August 31, 2021