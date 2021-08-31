RescheduleNEETUG 2021 Trends On Twitter, Thousands Say Exam Should Be Postponed

  • Home
Thousands of people, including many from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress’ student wing, on August 31 tweeted using #RescheduleNEETUG 2021 for postponement of the national-level medical exam.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021: Thousands of people, including many from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Congress’ student wing, on August 31 tweeted using #RescheduleNEETUG 2021 for postponement of the national-level medical exam. Earlier today, over 1,500 people had signed an online petition to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the exam should be postponed till October. Earlier this week, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan had last week written to the Education Minister to raise the issue.

NSUI, in its letter, said NEET 2021 should be rescheduled to give a window of at least 7-14 days so that students can prepare for different exams.

Here’s what students and others are saying on social media.

NSUI Himachal Pradesh tweeted: 1700000 + students are attending Neet exam. It is the solitary Medical Entrance Exam conducted in India and they have only one chance in a year .#RescheduleNEETUG

“With the new pattern of exam announced just two months before the exam. How can you expect the students to write the exam in the pattern without any prior preparation,” Hussain Sultania tweeted.

Harsh Bisaria, national in-charge for social media, NSUI wrote: With the new pattern of exam announced just two months before the exam. How can you expect the students to write the exam in the pattern without any prior preparation.

Here are some more tweets asking for postponement of NEET 2021:

