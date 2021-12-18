Rescheduled IIFT MBA (IB) Entrance Exam On December 23, Admit Cards Out

Image credit: Shutterstock Postponed IIFT MBA (IB) entrance exam on December 23 (representational)

IIFT MBA IB Entrance Test: The National Testing Agency has announced that the IIFT MBA (IB) entrance test postponed for students of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Jawad, will be conducted on December 23, from 10 am to 12 pm. For other candidates, the exam was conducted on December 5. Admit cards of the rescheduled test have been released at iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT MBA entrance exam was postponed for students of these cities:

Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Odisha: Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Cuttack West Bengal: Kolkata, Durgapur

“Further, it has been brought to our notice that some candidates who appeared at the exam centre at G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur on 05.12.2021 could not complete the exam on account of technical difficulties. In view of the above, it has been decided to conduct re-exam on 23.12.2021 at Nagpur for those who appeared in the exam at the said centre on 05.12.2021,” the NTA said.

“Candidates who appeared in the exam on 05.12.2021 at the said Centre have the option of appearing in the exam scheduled on 23.12.2021 or not. In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on 23.12.2021, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam ( i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on 05.12.2021 or on 23.12.2021 whichever is higher) will be considered,” it added.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to MBA (International Business), the flagship programme of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.