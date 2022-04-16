“Reschedule NEET 2022”: Students Demand UG Medical Entrance Test Be Postponed

NEET UG medical aspirants want exam be postponed

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held on July 17 in pen and paper mode across the country. Citing that the UG medical entrance is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG. The NEET UG application process is underway at neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for NEET 2022 registration is May 6.

A medical aspirant taking to Twitter said: “We are not machine , we are human so we need time to complete whole 11+12 syllabus. From 2 years it conducted in September then why this year injustice with #NEET2022 aspirant. We are humbly requesting you please reschedule.”

Another said: “Its our humble request to educational government to look up on the case of postponement of NEET UG 2022. So can we get some relief soon.”

“We r humans not machine we can't complete full 11th+12th syllabus in 3 months we want at least 4 months pls postpone to august pls,” another UG medical aspirant said.

