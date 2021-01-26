Image credit: Shutterstock Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: Celebrations At Schools, Colleges, Universities

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today, January 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants will have been reduced this year. The University Grants Commission had previously asked Universities, and Colleges to organize virtual events to celebrate Republic Day 2020.

At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box. The students will also get a chance to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade and receive certificates of appreciation from him.

The number of participants in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade 2021 has been cut down to 401 this year, from more than 600 last year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

