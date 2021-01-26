Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: Celebrations At Schools, Colleges, Universities

  • Home
Republic Day 2021: Educational institutions will celebrate the 72nd Republic Day by following COVID-19 related protocols.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today, January 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants will have been reduced this year. The University Grants Commission had previously asked Universities, and Colleges to organize virtual events to celebrate Republic Day 2020.

At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box. The students will also get a chance to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade and receive certificates of appreciation from him.

The number of participants in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade 2021 has been cut down to 401 this year, from more than 600 last year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today, January 26, 2021. Educational institutions will celebrate the 72nd Republic Day by following COVID-19 related protocols. UGC had previously asked colleges, universities to organise virtual events to mark the day.

08:23 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day



08:14 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

26 prople win Padma Awards 2021 for Education and Literature

Winners (Education and Literature):

  1. Chandrashekhar Kambara
  2. Prakasarao Asavadi 
  3. Srikant Datar 
  4. Sujit Chattopadhyay
  5. Dadudan Gadhavi
  6. Jai Bhagwan Goyal
  7. Mangal Singh Hazowary
  8. Jagadish Chandra Halder
  9. Namdeo C Kamble
  10. Rajat Kumar Kar
  11. Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap
  12. Prakash Kaur
  13. Nicholas Kazanas
  14. Chandrakant Mehta
  15. Solomon Pappaiah
  16. Nanda Prusty
  17. Balan Putheri
  18. Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) 
  19. Roman Sarmah 
  20. Ram Yatna Shukla 
  21. Imran Shah
  22. Arjun Singh Shekhawat 
  23. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)
  24. Father Vallés
  25. Kapil Tiwari
  26. Usha Yadav

Chandrashekhar Kambara is the founding Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University. Former Vice-chancellor of Manipal University, Belle Monappa Hegde has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.

07:55 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

Two KV students win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

Click here for the complete list 

07:50 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

Republic Day 2021 celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University

72nd Republic Day Celebration will be be held today at the lawns of Dr.M.A.Ansari Auditorium. Prof. Ashok Seth(Padma Bhushan), Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute will be the Chief Guest of the function and Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI will hoist the National Flag, the university said. 

07:45 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

Republic Day celebration at Chandigarh University

07:42 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

CBSE, University toppers to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) toppers of class 10 and class 12 and toppers of University exams have been invited to watch the 72nd Republic Day parade from Prime Minister's box. They will be awarded certificates of appreciation and get a chance to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', his ministry said.

07:38 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

Education Minister's message on Republic Day

07:37 AM IST
Jan. 26, 2021

PM Modi wishes happy Republic Day

