Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: Celebrations At Schools, Colleges, Universities
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today, January 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants will have been reduced this year. The University Grants Commission had previously asked Universities, and Colleges to organize virtual events to celebrate Republic Day 2020.
At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box. The students will also get a chance to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade and receive certificates of appreciation from him.
The number of participants in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade 2021 has been cut down to 401 this year, from more than 600 last year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day
English: https://t.co/kerKThEGhu
Hindi: https://t.co/DxHjpV6i9P pic.twitter.com/uk8Yq0fvlj
26 prople win Padma Awards 2021 for Education and Literature
Winners (Education and Literature):
- Chandrashekhar Kambara
- Prakasarao Asavadi
- Srikant Datar
- Sujit Chattopadhyay
- Dadudan Gadhavi
- Jai Bhagwan Goyal
- Mangal Singh Hazowary
- Jagadish Chandra Halder
- Namdeo C Kamble
- Rajat Kumar Kar
- Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap
- Prakash Kaur
- Nicholas Kazanas
- Chandrakant Mehta
- Solomon Pappaiah
- Nanda Prusty
- Balan Putheri
- Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous)
- Roman Sarmah
- Ram Yatna Shukla
- Imran Shah
- Arjun Singh Shekhawat
- Mridula Sinha (Posthumous)
- Father Vallés
- Kapil Tiwari
- Usha Yadav
Chandrashekhar Kambara is the founding Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University. Former Vice-chancellor of Manipal University, Belle Monappa Hegde has been awarded Padma Vibhushan. More
Two KV students win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020
Click here for the complete list
Two KV students win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020:
1. Venish Keisham, Class 11, KV No. 2, Langjing, Imphal Manipur
2. Anurag Ramola, Class 10, KV ONGC Dehradun, Uttarakhand
1. Venish Keisham, Class 11, KV No. 2, Langjing, Imphal Manipur
&
2. Anurag Ramola, Class 10, KV ONGC Dehradun, Uttarakhand#KVians #KVS#BalSamvadWithPM pic.twitter.com/h0wuPR3HcM
Republic Day 2021 celebrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University
72nd Republic Day Celebration will be be held today at the lawns of Dr.M.A.Ansari Auditorium. Prof. Ashok Seth(Padma Bhushan), Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute will be the Chief Guest of the function and Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI will hoist the National Flag, the university said.
Republic Day celebration at Chandigarh University
Chandigarh University celebrated Republic Day at the varsity campus.
Let us know in the comments section👇 #HappyRepublicDay #ChandigarhUniversity #Campus pic.twitter.com/ePfwLnA2Vd
CBSE, University toppers to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) toppers of class 10 and class 12 and toppers of University exams have been invited to watch the 72nd Republic Day parade from Prime Minister's box. They will be awarded certificates of appreciation and get a chance to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', his ministry said. Read
Education Minister's message on Republic Day
Education Minister's message on Republic Day: "सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।"
तुमि हृदि, तुमि मर्म
त्वम् हि प्राणा: शरीरे
वन्देमातरम्।''
सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/IicDJ2Zjbo
PM Modi wishes happy Republic Day
देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021
Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!