Republic Day 2022: Colleges, Universities Celebrate 73rd Republic Day Today

Colleges, universities, other educational institutions celebrate 73rd Republic Day today

Several educational institutes have celebrated the 73rd Republic Day today amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. Considering the need for social distancing and colleges and universities being closed, most educational institutions held Republic Day in a mixed-mode -- online and in virtual mode.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated Republic Day 2022 on its campus in Maidan Garhi, Delhi. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Nageshwar Rao hoisted the national flag at the VCO premises. The 73rd Republic Day was also celebrated across the 56 regional centers of the university.

In similar lines, Delhi Technological University (DTU) also observed Republic Day today by unfurling the National Flag on the campus. While wishing everyone a happy Republic Day, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Jai Prakash Saini said that today is the holy day on which our own constitution was established. “On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was implemented by removing the law of the British,” he added.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) also celebrated Republic Day by unfurling the National Flag.

IIM Calcutta Celebrates 73rd Republic Day! pic.twitter.com/CkKcBeKq0C — IIM Calcutta (@IIM_Calcutta) January 26, 2022

The University of Allahabad in a tweet extended warm greetings on Republic Day 2022 today.

Also the tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme "Vedas to Metaverse" during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, in his social media post, said: “The enticing tableau of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship based on the theme 'Ved to Metaverse' depicting the amalgamation of ancient knowledge traditions, modern technology and new national education policy of India attracted everyone in the parade.”