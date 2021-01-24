Image credit: Shutterstock Republic Day 2021: CBSE, University Toppers To Watch Parade From Prime Minister’s Box

Republic Day 2021: Students who have topped in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in 2020, and Undergraduate, Postgraduate toppers of universities will be given an opportunity to witness the Republic Day 2021 parade from Prime Minister’s box on January 26, Education Ministry said today.

They will be felicitated with certificates of appreciation by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and have a chance to interact with him.

“Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the Republic Day 2021 parade from the Prime Minister's Box. They will also have a chance to meet & interact with the Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank,” the ministry said on social media.

Republic Day Parade 2021

The number of participants in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade has been cut down to 401 this year, from more than 600 last year, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 321 students from four schools in Delhi and 80 folk artists from Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, the Defence Ministry had said previously.

The artists have been selected from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata and the students have been selected from DTEA Senior Secondary School, Mount Abu Public School, Vidya Bharti School, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, the ministry said.

Republic Day 2021: Education Ministry’s Event For Schoolchildren

Keeping in view the COVID-19 related restrictions, the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Defence has organised a range of virtual events for school students to mark the Republic Day.

The events were started on January 20 and will continue till January 30, 2021.

The ministries are conducting an essay competition, a quiz competition, and a poetry competition in both Hindi and English languages, on the theme ‘Indian Constitution, struggle for freedom and warriors of Indian Independence’.

