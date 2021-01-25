Republic Day 2021: Meet Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Winners

On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has felicitated 32 young children of our country who proved that age is no bar if one has the courage and intent to help others and make a difference in this society. The award-winning children have proven their worth at both the national and international-level in the field of sports to social work, medicine, environment, arts and much more. There are several other children who used their presence of mind and courageously saved people’s lives. In addition to this, the government has also invited the CBSE Classes 10,12 toppers and University toppers to attend the Republic Day parade.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement that a total of 32 children have been awarded ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’. Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation, five for Scholastic Achievements, seven children have won in the Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.

CBSE, University Toppers To Watch Republic Day Parade From PM Box

This year, the Republic Day celebrations will be held at a limited scale due to COVID-19 pandemic. To encourage the students, the Union Government has invited all the students who topped Classes 10,12 CBSE board exams 2020 and the university toppers of the previous year to witness the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister’s box. They will be felicitated with certificates of appreciation by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and the Prime Minister.

Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

16-year-old Jyoti Kumari became famous for showing exemplary form of courage by covering a distance of 1,200 kilometres along with her ailing father on a bicycle to help him reach the hospital. During the COVID-19 lockdown she traversed from Sikandarpur in Haryana to Darbhanga in Bihar to help her father reach home. She was also offered to participate in the trials conducted by the Cycling Federation of India. Jyoti is being awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his excellence in the field of bravery.

14-year-old Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare from Nanded, Maharashtra risked his own life to save two other boys from drowning in Manar river. He is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his excellence in the field of bravery.

15-year-old Divyansh Singh from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh saved his sister and seven other children from a raging bull attack without fearing for his life. During the incident, Divyansh even broke his arm but he continued to fight against the bull relentlessly. He is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his excellence in the field of bravery.





Name Field Achievement Ameya Lagadu Dance 12-year-old Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer. Has performed in over 100 programmes. Vyom Ahuja Music 9-year-old boy can play 9 musical instruments and has given more than 300 performances Hrudaya R Krishnan Music Three-time winner of ‘Sastra pratibha’ Anurag Ramola Art and Craft His artwork has been given more than 235 awards and honours at national and international level. Tanuj Samddar Fine Arts He has been doing fine arts since the age of 5. Venish Keisham Art She has been given several awards for artwork Souhardya De Literature He is the author of historical fiction and is Fellow of Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland Rakesh Krishna K Science and Innovation Invented multi-purpose seed sowing machine Shreenabh Agrawal Science and Innovation He has invented new farming techniques for farmers Veer Kashyap Sports and games He created corona-yuga board game Namya Joshi Innovation 13-year-old girl formed course material in Minecraft Education edition and STEM Archit Rahul Patil Innovation Created life-saving device named PostPartum Hemorrhage cup Ayush Ranjan Application development Class 10 student has developed 10 Google play applications Hemesh Chadalavada Innovation Created smart wristwatch Chirag Bhansali Website and mobile app development He has won various olympiads and also design championship Harmanjot Singh Computer Programming He is one of the youngest game, Android and iOS developer Mohd Shadab Academics He is the Indian Youth Ambassador to the United States Anand Kumar Mathematics He has deduced many theorems Anvesh Subham Pradhan Academics Class 9 student has received 400 scholarships and certificates. Anuj Jain Academics Won various international-level competitions Sonit Santoshi Sisolekar Science Youngest volcanologist and planetary geologist of India Prasiddhi Singh Entrepreneur She is the founder of Prasiddhi Forest Foundation Savita Kumari

She has won various awards in archery. Arshiya Das Chess She has been competing since the age of 5 Palak Sharma International Diver She is a Class 8 student who has won a gold medal in diving Mohammed Rafey

Gymnastics 16-year-old child has won various international awards Kamya Karthikeyan Mountaineering Youngest person to complete Explorer's Grand Slam Khushi Chirag Patel Skating She has been skating since the age of four and has won various events Mantra Jitendra Swimming Youngest athlete from India to win gold medals at World Summer Games








