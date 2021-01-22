Republic Day 2021: Education Ministry Organises Events For School Students

The Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Defence has organised a range of competitions for school students to mark the Republic Day. The events were started on January 20 and will continue till January 30, 2021. As part of the celebrations, the ministries are conducting an essay competition, a quiz competition and a poetry competition in both Hindi and English languages. The theme of the event is ‘Indian Constitution, struggle for freedom and warriors of Indian Independence’.

Direct link to register for competitions

The 10-day event is being held in a virtual mode in which the students of schools across the country are participating. All the three events including poetry, essay writing and quiz competition are conducted on the online government portal named mygov.in.

Students can register themselves at the Quiz portal of ‘My Gov’. Visit the official website, enter details including name, email id, date of birth and gender and create a new account. Visit the quiz portal and login using the registered email id and password. The quiz consists of 20 questions to be completed within 300 seconds. In case two participants will answer an equal number of correct questions, the winner will be declared on the basis of the total time taken to finish the quiz.

The government has also organised separate poetry and essay writing competitions. The participants have been given various themes including Indian constitution and democracy, struggle for Independence, warriors of Indian independence and true meaning of celebration of Republic Day.

The poetry and essay writing competition are being held for students of Classes 6 to 12 studying in schools affiliated to CBSE, KVS, NVS, NIOS and state-boards. The essay must be within 1500 words and the poem must be within 100 words. Students interested in participating in the events must register themselves at My Gov portal and login to access essay and poetry events.