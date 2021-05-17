Report On COVID Protocol Violation At Sainik School Denied

Sainik School at Kazhakoottam has denied reports on alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols in its campus

The Sainik School at Kazhakoottam near here has denied social media reports on alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols in its campus and said the institution is functioning after obtaining necessary permission from the government.

The Sainik School is a residential school and functioning in a bio-bubble system which is followed in all military/police training centres across the country, a Defence release said here.

"It has been noticed that news is circulating in the social media about the breach of COVID protocol in the functioning of the Sainik School. Bio-bubble system indicates no cadets and staff are coming inside or going outside the campus," it said.

At present, there are only 157 students which include passing out students waiting for the exam and newly promoted 12th class students, staying in the campus and most of them from North Indian states, it said. Keralite students had been sent back to home and classes are conducted by online method, it said.

"The school is functioning as per the Covid protocols and also obtained permission from the government to do so. Hence, No COVID violations are there at Sainik School, Kazhakootam," the statement added.

