GAT-B 2020 replaces the Combined Entrance Examination in Biotechnology (CEEB) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru University. The candidates can apply online at the official site of the Regional Centre for Biotechnology anytime between 10 am to 12 pm.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 4, 2020 9:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

Replacing CEEB 2020, GAT-B invites applications
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2020, conducted by Regional Centre for Biotechnology, an Institute of National Importance under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has started from June 1 and will continue till June 18. GAT-B 2020 is an eligibility test for admission to various institutions under the Department of Biotechnology. GAT-B 2020 replaces the Combined Entrance Examination in Biotechnology (CEEB) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru University. The candidates can apply online at the official site of the Regional Centre for Biotechnology anytime between 10 am to 12 pm.

The Regional Centre for Biotechnology will release an all-India category-wise merit list with GAT-B ranks using which the candidate can apply to various postgraduate programmes. The Registrar of Regional Centre for Biotechnology, in an official notice, said: “Based on the examination score, an all-India category-wise merit list with GAT-B rank will be generated. Using the rank, the candidate may apply to various Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programmes in participating institutions.”

GAT-B exam will be conducted in a single shift for a duration of 180 minutes and will have two sets of question papers. First set contains 60 multiple choice questions covering Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biotechnology. The second set will have analytical questions on Biology, Life Sciences, Biotechnology and other allied areas. In the second set, candidates will have to attempt 60 questions out of 100. The application fee for GAT-B is Rs 1,000 for general and other backward category (OBC) and Rs 500 for others.

