DU Warns Students Against Fake Notice On College Reopening

DU has shared a notice on DU colleges reopening and termed it ‘fake’. The notice shared by Delhi University says that the DU colleges, departments, and centers will open in a phased manner.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 2:23 pm IST

DU has shared a notice on college reopening and termed it ‘fake’.
New Delhi:

Delhi University has shared a notice on DU reopening and termed it ‘fake’. The notice shared by Delhi University says that the DU colleges, departments, and centers will open in a phased manner. The notice has also carried guidelines and other details regarding the DU reopening 2021.

As per the notice, “Classes for all UG/PG courses to be held in offline mode from October 4, 2021. Adequate time frame of at least 10 days must be given to students residing outside Delhi to ensure smooth relocation and proper conduct of offline classes. Classed shall be conducted with strict enforcement of government guidelines,” the notice read.

The notice further added that the students not more than 50 per cent of the sitting capacity should be present at any point in time in the classes. Students may also be allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution, it added.

Also, the attendance of the students shall not be compulsory.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges/ Departments/ Centres must receive both the doses of COVID19 vaccine at the earliest.

