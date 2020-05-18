Remaining Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams From May 26: Chief Minister

  • Home
Kerala government will conduct the remaining Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (Plus Two) examinations as per the schedule announced before, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: May 18, 2020 5:57 pm IST

Officials from the DHSE and Examination Board had earlier said that the exams will be conducted as per schedule.
New Delhi:

Kerala government will conduct the remaining Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (Plus Two) examinations as per the schedule announced before, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The remaining SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate conducted by the Kerala Public Examination Board and Plus One (Class 11) and Plus Two examinations conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE will be held from May 26.

Officials from the DHSE and Examination Board had earlier said that the exams will be conducted as per schedule.

On May 6, Mr Vijayan had announced that the SSLC, Plus One and Plus Two examinations will be held from May 21 to May 29. But later the date was changed to May 26.

He had also said that the evaluation of completed papers will begin from May 13.

The state had already decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

Regarding the re-opening of the schools after the summer vacation, Mr Vijayan said, if the opening is delayed, special educational programmes for students will be conducted from June 1 through Victors channel.

Kerala schools are set to re-open on June 1 after the summer vacation.

He has also asked the cable and DTH operators to make sure that the Victors channel is available in their services.

"Mobile and web facilities will be available for these classes. For those students who don't have these options, special facilities will be made," he added.

Meanwhile, from last Thursday, Kerala government started the vacation-time training programme for primary teachers through Victers channel. The training will be held till May 20 in morning and afternoon sessions.

The training is available at Victors TV, victers.kite.kerala.gov.in, KITE VICTERS App and Samagra portal. The teachers will have to login to Samagra portal (samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in) for accessing the training. Recorded classes of these training modules will be later available at later viewing on the Youtube channel of Victors TV.

