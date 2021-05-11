  • Home
  • Education
  • Release Rs 60 Crore For Sports University, Punjab Chief Minister Directs Finance Department

Release Rs 60 Crore For Sports University, Punjab Chief Minister Directs Finance Department

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the finance department to immediately release the sanctioned amount of Rs 60 Crore for the first phase construction of Patiala campus of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 11, 2021 10:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Raps JNU For Apathy Towards Students, Faculty Requests For COVID-19 Care Facilities On Campus
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia To Extend Financial Relief To Families Of Deceased Employees
Mumbai University Releases Semester Exam Time Tables For Summer 2021
Anna University Must Conduct Re-Exam For BTech Students: Tamil Nadu Government
Release Rs 60 Crore For Sports University, Punjab Chief Minister Directs Finance Department
Punjab chief minister requests allocated funds for sports university
Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the finance department to immediately release the sanctioned amount of Rs 60 Crore for the first phase construction of Patiala campus of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU).

He also asked the department to enhance the allocation for the premier institution in this year's budget, saying that the Rs 15 Crore allotted for the university was too less. Reviewing the progress of the state's first sports university in a meeting virtually, the Chief Minister asked PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla to assign a chief engineer to steer the construction, according to a government statement.

He also directed Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi to set up a three-member committee to coordinate with the PWD for expediting the work on the university, which has been functioning from another campus since 2019.

To ensure a world-class curriculum for the university, the chief minister approved a draft MoU to be signed with UK-based Loughborough University to institutionalise the collaboration between the two.

MBSPSU Vice Chancellor Lt General (Retd.) JS Cheema told the meeting that the construction of the university was currently going on in full swing in Patiala. The campus would be spread over an area of about 100 acres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19
Jammu And Kashmir: Special Scholarship For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID-19
Delhi High Court Raps JNU For Apathy Towards Students, Faculty Requests For COVID-19 Care Facilities On Campus
Delhi High Court Raps JNU For Apathy Towards Students, Faculty Requests For COVID-19 Care Facilities On Campus
Madhya Pradesh To Build COVID-19 Isolation Centre At Justice Tankha Memorial Special School
Madhya Pradesh To Build COVID-19 Isolation Centre At Justice Tankha Memorial Special School
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
IIT Jodhpur Begins Online Semester Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................