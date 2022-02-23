'Release NEET UG 2022 Notification': Worried Medical Aspirants Request On Twitter

NEET 2022 dates awaited; students anxious

With no official update as to the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022), worried aspirants across the country have taken to Twitter to ask the administering body, National Testing Agency, for a decision on the NEET 2022 exam. While a few others have asked NTA to release the NEET 2022 notification, many others demand the announcement of NEET 2022 date.

NEET is the sole exam conducted in pen and paper based mode for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country. Information related to NEET will be available at nta.ac.in and registration will be on the NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

A medical aspirant took to Twitter and said: “When the application of NEET 2022 will be start? Please release a notification about that. Thank you”

Another student said: “We want neet 2022 ug in the month of may or June as per pre schedule we want extra attempt for jee main and jee advanced untill 2019 batch. Plz give notification of neet 2022 ig exam date as soon as possible.”

The application process for NEET was divided into two phases in 2021. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the exam but before results.

Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, the NEET exam is now used for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.