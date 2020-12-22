‘Release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Immediately’: Students After Education Minister’s Webinar‘

CBSE Board exams candidates ask the Education Minister to release datesheet

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has finally cleared some air surrounding the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board examinations by announcing that the exams will not be held in January or February and will be conducted in offline format. Though, the final CBSE board exams datesheet 2021 still has not been released.

The new announcements regarding CBSE board exams 2021 evoked several responses from the students, some of which were thanking the Education Minister for not holding the exams before March while many demanded for a final datesheet.

In an online interaction named #EducationMinisterGoesLive, Mr Pokhriyal mentioned “I received a lot of requests from various #students and #teachers to postpone @cbseindia29 board #exams for Class 10 & 12. Keeping the #COVID19 pandemic in mind and after various consultations, we have decided that #board exams will not be held in February”

I received a lot of requests from various #students & #teachers to postpone @cbseindia29 board #exams for Class 10 & 12. Keeping the #COVID19 pandemic in mind & after various consultations, we have decided that #board exams will not be held in February. pic.twitter.com/CSGmYvYaYc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 22, 2020

He also assured students that the CBSE Board examination date for 2021 will be “announced soon” and “our government is in favour of students”.

“When will you release the datesheet, syllabus has not been covered yet.. Will you release the datesheet two days before the exams.....Our future will be in peril and you can only save us .. you conduct live discussion each day but have not released the dates yet”

@DrRPNishank sir kab realse kijiye ga datesheet idhar abhi tak syllabus cover na hua... Aur exam se do din pahle batayiyega date sheet..... Aise to future sankat me hi sir iss baar ke bacche ka aur aap sir.. Daily live pe live conversation krte h par datesheet release nakr parheh — Irshad Abd (@IrshadAbd2) December 22, 2020

A CBSE board aspirant named Manvi said, “It's about January and teachers are giving us holiday homework and projects and whatever and we all know all have cheated while attempting the assignment, so don’t follow what teachers say. If all the students are scoring well in assignments does not mean that all of them have studied”.

Its about to Jan and teachers are giving us holiday homework and projects and whatever tyaari kare ki ye and we all know sabne cheating kari h toh teachers jo bolre hai unko naa mane aap sab top kar rahe h iska mtlb ye nhi ki sabne padhai ki h — Manvi (@Manvi84043414) December 22, 2020

Various CBSE schools all over the country had started with pre-board examination in December in physical format where students are expected to sit in the classrooms and attempt the written papers. Some of the CBSE 2021 aspirants are requesting the government to conduct the pre-boards in online format as well.

“Please advise schools to take pre-board online! No biased decision please !Save students,assembly election in May 2021,Please conduct all exams of class 10 and 12 in June, because in 2020 online classes started at May and (only) 50% students were able to attend online classes,so,give more time”, a board exam aspirant tweeted.

PLEASE Advice schools to take pre-board online! No biased decision please !Save students,assembly election in May 2021,PLEASE CONDUCT All EXAMS of class X&XII IN JUNE. BECAUSE,in 2020 online classes started at May& 50% students were able to attend online classes,so,give more time pic.twitter.com/OqnWkrbnsN — Basabi (@cbasabi) December 22, 2020

One of the aspirants raised a point that usually the CBSE conducts Boards examinations for vocational courses including electives and language papers in February while the main papers are conducted in March.

“Education Minister- Boards will not be held in Feb. A week Later -- CBSE- Board exam from the first week of March. What is this? Release datasheet immediately" One of the CBSE board exams 2021 aspirants said.

Mentioning the decision taken by CBSE for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations 2020 where the students were promoted on basis of internal assignments after the exams were disrupted in mid-March due to COVID-19 lockdown and only Class 12 examinations were held in June, one if the aspirants requested to follow the same pattern this time as well.

“Dear sir this year we could not study well and when last year first wave came there were 30,000 cases and CBSE promoted them even though they finished more than half of their exams but sir this year while second wave has already caused more than 4,00,000 cases pls think”, the student said.

Education Minister had earlier announced on December 10 webinar in regard to CBSE Board exams that if students cannot visit their schools to do lab work, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.