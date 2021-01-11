  • Home
  • Education
  • Regular Offline Classes Of Colleges In Karnataka To Start From January 15

Regular Offline Classes Of Colleges In Karnataka To Start From January 15

The Karnataka Government will also open the students' hostels and bus services will also resume in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 11, 2021 10:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIM Ahmedabad Researchers To Represent India In FABLES Consortium
Colleges, Universities Reopen In Odisha For Final Year Students
IIT Mandi’s Research To Increase Life Of Mobile Phone, Laptop
Tamil Nadu College Students To Get Free Data Card For Online Classes
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University
Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Regular Offline Classes Of Colleges In Karnataka To Start From January 15
Regular Offline Classes Of Colleges In Karnataka To Start From January 15
Bengaluru:

Colleges in Karnataka will go for regular offline classes from January 15 for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma classes, Deputy Chief Minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

"The final year offline classes are already underway successfully. The classes of first, second and third-year students will start from January 15," Mr Narayan told reporters after chairing a meeting with the officials.

The Karnataka Government has also made up its mind to open the students' hostels. Along with it, bus services will also resume. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that all the preparations have been made as the standard operating procedure laid out by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"There will be COVID-19 screening, sanitisers, mandatory wearing of face mask and social distancing in place at all the colleges," he added. Mr Narayan said the government has already decided to hold offline examinations or the conventional way of conducting examinations this year and necessary directions have been given to the colleges and the universities about it.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka PUC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Governor Calls On Ramesh Pokhriyal; Discusses Issues On Education
Uttar Pradesh Governor Calls On Ramesh Pokhriyal; Discusses Issues On Education
Role Of School Management Committees Will Be Amplified In Post-COVID Era: Manish Sisodia
Role Of School Management Committees Will Be Amplified In Post-COVID Era: Manish Sisodia
IIM Ahmedabad Researchers To Represent India In FABLES Consortium
IIM Ahmedabad Researchers To Represent India In FABLES Consortium
Colleges, Universities Reopen In Odisha For Final Year Students
Colleges, Universities Reopen In Odisha For Final Year Students
CLAT 2021: Subjective Section Restored In LLM Entrance Test With Cut-Off Rule
CLAT 2021: Subjective Section Restored In LLM Entrance Test With Cut-Off Rule
.......................... Advertisement ..........................