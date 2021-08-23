Registrations For UCEED 2022 Likely To Start Soon; Details Here

UCEED 2022 online application likely to start soon

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will likely start the online registration process to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022). Students seeking admission to the 2022-23 academic session to different design undergraduate degree courses will be able to apply online. Students who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2021 or appearing in 2022, in any stream, can apply for the examination. The UCEED 2022 registration link will be made available on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED is a national-level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. IIT Bombay will conduct the entrance examination.

Steps to fill UCEED Application Form 2022

Step 1: Visit the UCEED online registration portal

Step 2: Fill UCEED 2022 registration form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2021 and take the printout

As per UCEED exam dates, the design entrance exam will be held on the third week of January 2022. Both Foreign and Indian Nationals can apply for UCEED. After qualifying in the examination, candidates will have to apply separately for BDes admissions. Students will be admitted through the joint seat allocation process.